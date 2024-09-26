THIS Video Just Hit TWO Billion Views!

Earlier this month, Michael Jackson’s video for “Thriller” hit the milestone of one billion views on YouTube.

Well, another 1980s video just hit TWO BILLION views on the platform!

Wow, right?

It’s A-ha’s popular hit “Take on Me.” It’s now the first 1980s song to achieve the milestone of two billion views.

The video features pencil-sketch animation mixed with live action – it was an instant hit on MTV and its popularity endures.

Go ahead, give it another watch – bet you’ll still love it just as much as you did in 1985!