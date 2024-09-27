This Favorite ’80s Song Has Been Country-fied!

Billy Ocean
Mar 3, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Billy Ocean performs at the Hit Makers Music Festival at the Magic City Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of our favorite songs from the Throwback Nation era has just gotten the country treatment!

Billy Ocean’s song “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car” hit No. 1 in 1988 and was featured in the teen movie “License to Drive.”

Well, fast forward 36 years to 2024 and the group Tim & The Glory Boys just remade the song with a twangier feel and a new name: “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Truck!”

Tim & The Glory Boys are from Canada, and they’ve been making music together since 2013.

Take a listen to each version – we like them both!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

THIS Video Just Hit TWO Billion Views!

Entertainment News

5 Things We Used To Do That Aren’t Necessary Anymore

Entertainment News

Weird Al Is Coming To A City Near You!

Entertainment News

We Met Our ‘Friends’ 30 Years Ago Today

More Stories

NKOTB To Bring ‘The Right Stuff’ To Vegas

‘Thriller’ Music Video Hits One Billion Views

You Can Look As Cool As Debbie Harry

REO Speedwagon To Stop Touring

1 of 164