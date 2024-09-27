This Favorite ’80s Song Has Been Country-fied!

One of our favorite songs from the Throwback Nation era has just gotten the country treatment!

Billy Ocean’s song “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car” hit No. 1 in 1988 and was featured in the teen movie “License to Drive.”

Well, fast forward 36 years to 2024 and the group Tim & The Glory Boys just remade the song with a twangier feel and a new name: “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Truck!”

Tim & The Glory Boys are from Canada, and they’ve been making music together since 2013.

Take a listen to each version – we like them both!