‘Three’s Company’ Live Table Read

“Come on knock on our door… we’ve been waiting for you…”

If you can sing the rest of that theme song, chances are you’re going to be so excited about this one!

The annual Evening from the Heart LA gala will celebrate actor John Ritter’s legacy with a staged live celebrity reading from the classic TV sitcom “Three’s Company!”

The sitcom aired from 1977 to 1984. Ritter starred as Jack Tripper, a chef who lived with two female roommates.

Ritter died in 2003 of an aortic dissection, and the gala will benefit the continuing work of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

The live reading will be from the episode “Going to Pot” in season 7, which aired in 1983.

Even more exciting, two of the series’ original stars will reprise their roles! Priscilla Barnes will read the part of Terri Alden and Richard Kline will read the part of Larry, Jack’s best friend.

Kaley Cuoco will play the part of Janet Wood. Her involvement is especially meaningful because she was playing the part of Ritter’s daughter on another sitcom, “8 Simple Rules,” at the time of his death in 2003.

The full cast list is below. Tickets for the gala are sold out, but fans can stream it online through the Foundation’s website. Pluto TV will also have it on-demand at a later time.

Jack Tripper – Adam Devine

Janet Wood – Kaley Cuoco

Terri Alden – Priscilla Barnes

Larry Dallas – Richard Kline

Ralph Furley – Jason Alexander

Mr. Sneff – Steven Weber

Sgt. Kent – Reno Wilson

Walter Johnson – Ron Funches

Detective Green – Holly Robinson Peete

Narrator – Tom Bergeron