Two Pop-Punk Generations Team Up
Billy Idol brought us a “White Wedding” in the ’80s, but now he’s bringing us a pop-punk wedding of sorts with his new collaboration!
Idol teamed up with Avril Lavigne for a new duet, “77.” The song is on Idol’s latest studio album, Dream Into It, which was released in April.
You may remember Lavigne from the 2000s – she had hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend.”
The song is now getting some airplay on radio stations across the country.
The two talked about the song in a video on Idol’s Instagram, reflecting how it has some touches of the past and present.
View this post on Instagram
Idol is on tour right now through the end of the month. Check out Idol and Lavigne performing together on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!”