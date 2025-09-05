Two Pop-Punk Generations Team Up

Billy Idol performs at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Gre Billyidol Ml 042923 026

Billy Idol brought us a “White Wedding” in the ’80s, but now he’s bringing us a pop-punk wedding of sorts with his new collaboration!

Idol teamed up with Avril Lavigne for a new duet, “77.” The song is on Idol’s latest studio album, Dream Into It, which was released in April.

You may remember Lavigne from the 2000s – she had hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend.”

The song is now getting some airplay on radio stations across the country.

The two talked about the song in a video on Idol’s Instagram, reflecting how it has some touches of the past and present.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

Idol is on tour right now through the end of the month. Check out Idol and Lavigne performing together on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

‘Three’s Company’ Live Table Read

Entertainment News

‘The Most Played Song’ Heads To Court

Entertainment News

Turn on MTV Right Now!

Music News

Your Throwback Labor Day Playlist

More Stories

Teen Queen Pop Stars Reunite

Remembering the King of Pop

Happy 60th Birthday, Shania Twain

This 1998 Song Is the ‘Song of the Summer?’

1 of 225