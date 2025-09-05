Two Pop-Punk Generations Team Up

Billy Idol brought us a “White Wedding” in the ’80s, but now he’s bringing us a pop-punk wedding of sorts with his new collaboration!

Idol teamed up with Avril Lavigne for a new duet, “77.” The song is on Idol’s latest studio album, Dream Into It, which was released in April.

You may remember Lavigne from the 2000s – she had hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend.”

The song is now getting some airplay on radio stations across the country.

The two talked about the song in a video on Idol’s Instagram, reflecting how it has some touches of the past and present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

Idol is on tour right now through the end of the month. Check out Idol and Lavigne performing together on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!”