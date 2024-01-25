You Don’t Get More ’80s Than This TV Theme Song!

It’s one of those TV theme songs that is instantly recognizable. There are no lyrics, but we bet you can remember each visual that plays during the show open.

From the palm trees to the flamingos, the camera zooming across the water, the woman in the bikini, the racehorses, and the parrot that tips its head just so… yep, we’re talking about “Miami Vice!”

Talk about a theme song that just completely set the stage! Hearing that song made you ready to watch Crockett and Tubbs deal with the bad guys in Miami, Florida!

The synth guitar hook, combined with the imagery and the color and font of the show’s title just scream 1980s.

The theme song was composed by Jan Hammer. “Miami Vice” hit the air in 1984, and the song was a instant hit with audiences. It was released as a single in 1985, and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The composer recognized the milestone just a few months ago with a grateful post on Facebook.

The “Miami Vice Theme” was the last TV theme and the last instrumental to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 until “Harlem Shake” in March 2013.

Hammer also composed “Crockett’s Theme,” another song that can be heard throughout the show.

And, since we went down memory lane with “Miami Vice,” here’s how the show wrapped up with its series finale.