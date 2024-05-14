You’ll Want To Watch This New Game Show

OK, Throwback Nation fans, we just heard about a new TV game show and it sounds awesome!

“Pop Culture Jeopardy” was just announced and will stream on Amazon Prime Video!

It’s a spin-off of the still-popular “Jeopardy!” and it will feature the same type of answer-and-question gameplay, but the categories will focus on music, film, TV, stage, sports, and more.

“‘Pop Culture Jeopardy’ is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service. With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on ‘Jeopardy!’ while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations,” said Lauren Anderson of Amazon MGM Studios.

The new show will feature teams of three competing against one another.

We can’t wait to learn who the host will be, and information on the contestant application process should be coming soon, too!

 

