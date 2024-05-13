Music icon Stevie Wonder is 74 today! The singer-songwriter is an incredible musician and a pioneer of R&B, pop, gospel, funk, and jazz!

In honor of his 74th birthday, here’s 7 Things You Might Not Know About Stevie Wonder!

His real name is Stevland Hardaway Judkins. He was born six weeks premature on May 13, 1950, and was diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity, a disease that causes the retinas to detach, and that left him blind. He was a child prodigy when it came to music. He learned to play the piano, harmonica, and drums by the age of 9. He was singing by the age of 10. By the age of 12, he was signed to a recording contract by Motown Records. Stevie Wonder’s first single “Fingertips” hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 1963, when he was just 13 years old, making him the youngest solo artist ever to top the chart. He has won an astounding 25 Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and an Academy Award. He’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is a Kennedy Center honoree, and a Library of Congress Gershwin Prize winner. He has been married three times and has nine children! He has teased two albums over the past ten years, but they have not been released yet. He is now a citizen of Ghana, having just received his certificate of citizenship. Wonder told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that he wanted to relocate away from the United States and its political turmoil.

What is your favorite Stevie Wonder song? Here’s a few of ours.. enjoy and Happy 74th Birthday to Stevie Wonder!