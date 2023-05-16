1993 Hit Song Remixed For 2023!

May 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; David Guetta performs during half time of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Seth Wenig/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

A favorite throwback dance track is new again, thanks to a modern remix!

You probably remember the 1993 song “What Is Love” by Haddaway. The song climbed the charts and was even featured in a Saturday Night Live skit starring Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell and, later, the movie “A Night at the Roxbury!”

Now, 30 years later, the song has been reimagined and remixed into “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray. “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” is Guetta’s follow-up to 2022’s colossal #1 hit “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha. Anne-Marie is a British pop icon and Coi Leray is a rising American rapper and singer. 

Take a look at the two music videos to hear and see how the song has been updated for 2023!

