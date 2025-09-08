5 Things To Know About The VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards were held last night in New York City – and while many of the honorees are not Throwback Nation Radio artists, some of them are!

So we rounded up the information you need to know about the VMAs, so in case anybody asks, you’re ‘in the know!’

Lady Gaga led the nominations with 12. She won four – the most of any artist last night. She did take home the coveted Artist of the Year Award. Ariana Grande won three of the Moon Man statues, including Best Pop Artist and Video of the Year for “brighter days ahead.” Mariah Carey received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – but her performance was perhaps not up to par. Ricky Martin performed his Latin Icon medley with “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Shake Your Bon-Bon,” and more – and the crowd loved it! Aerosmith paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne with several of his greatest hits including “Crazy Train” – and it was awesome to see Steven Tyler and Joe Perry on stage together again!

There you have it – some quick tidbits that Throwback fans will care about – for more on the VMAs, check the complete list of winners here!