A New Whitney Houston Tour

The beautiful music of Whitney Houston lives on!

The late singer’s estate has announced a new tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of Houston’s career in music.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration North America Fall tour will bring together a 35-piece orchestra with the original master and remastered recordings of Houston’s vocals. The press release explains that the music will be “set to new arrangements in a unique and one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of her classic hits and landmark songs, accompanied by never-before-seen video footage and interviews, along with some of her historic performances.”

The concert has already played at the Chicago Philharmonic and the Kennedy Center to sold-out audiences.

The new tour will begin in Cincinnati, and will include stops in Illinois, Indiana, California, and Arizona.

Fans will be able to hear all their favorite Houston songs, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and “How Will I Know.”

Houston died in 2012 at age 48. She won six Grammys, had 11 No. 1 songs, and also appeared in numerous movies including “The Bodyguard.”

Tickets are not on sale yet but fans can learn more about the show on Houston’s official website.