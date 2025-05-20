See Your Favorite Throwback Artists for Just $30!

This is a pretty sweet deal!

You can make the most out of your summer thanks to a new announcement from entertainment company Live Nation.

They just launched their $30 Ticket to Summer – giving fans the chance to buy $30 tickets to over 1,000 shows across the U.S. this summer!

That means you could see Cyndi Lauper, Billy Idol, the Goo Goo Dolls, and Rod Stewart for just $30 each!

The first on-sale starts Wednesday, May 21, with more $30 tickets being added throughout the summer.

Here’s how it works: On May 21, you can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of shows. Select your show, then look for the ticket type “$30 Ticket to Summer,” add it to your cart, and checkout! You can search by event, venue, or artist. Tickets will be available while supplies last.

A $30 ticket to see your favorite artist is a steal! A new industry report shows that the average concert ticket price in 2025 is now $135.92, which is a 75% increase since 2015!

Who will YOU see for $30???