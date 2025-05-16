Happy Birthday to Janet Jackson

It’s a very big month for Janet Jackson!

The pop star turns 59 today, will resume her Vegas residency on the 21st, and will be honored with a big award at the American Music Awards on the 26th!

First things first, happy birthday to Janet Damita Jo Jackson, who was born on May 16, 1966, the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family. She started out acting – appearing on TV shows like “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Good Times.” She signed a recording contract in 1982 and really hit it big with her album “Control” in 1986. She’s since sold over 180 million albums and is one of only four artists to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in the 1980s, ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s!

Whew! It’s no wonder, then, that later this month she will receive the Icon Award at the AMAs. She will also perform for the first time on TV since 2018.

That performance comes during the next leg of her Las Vegas residency, which started last December. She will resume her performances at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas from May 21-31.

We will be watching as the AMAs air live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26th on CBS!

In the meantime, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Miss Jackson, and here are songs from all four decades of her No. 1 albums!

1986 – “Control”



1993 – “That’s The Way Love Goes”



2001 – “All For You”



2015 – “No Sleeep”

