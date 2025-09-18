Iconic ’80s Groups Offer To Be Wedding Bands For A Certain Superstar

One group knows how to make love out of nothing at all, and the other has known what love is for the past 40 years!

Air Supply and Foreigner brought us some of our favorite high school slow-dance songs… and now they want to bring that same spark to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

The superstar and Kansas City Chiefs football player announced their engagement on August 26 on Instagram…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

And not too long after, Foreigner posted their offer to be the couple’s wedding band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by foreignerlive (@foreignerlive)

Air Supply then got in on the act, posting on Facebook that they “figured out what love is” 50 years ago! “Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift… let’s cut to the chase. We’ll bring the love songs, you bring the wedding vows… Drop the date, we’ll drop the mic!”

As far as we know, Swift and Kelce have not taken either band up on their offer. But, it may not be too far-fetched!

Kelce talked about the wedding planning just a bit on his “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, September 17. Jimmy Fallon was a guest, and asked if they’d thought about a DJ or a band. Kelce replied “Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?”

So, who knows what will happen!