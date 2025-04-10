AC/DC tour kicks off tonight

AC/DC
Feb 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; AC/DC lead vocalist Brian Johnson (right) and guitarist Angus Young performs "Rock or Bust" and "Highway to Hell" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Nokia Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

AC/DC want to keep you rocking all night long when they kick off their first North American tour in nine years TONIGHT!

The rock band will play US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before moving on to Dallas, Las Vegas, Tampa, Cleveland, and more!

AC/DC last toured in 2016 when Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose replaced Brian Johnson, who was dealing with some hearing problems.

The lineup for the new tour brings Johnson back, along with lead guitarist Angus Young, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney.

For the complete list of dates and tickets, click here! 

