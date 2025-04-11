John, Dion, Chapman are the ‘Sounds of America’

Some of our favorite Throwback Nation Radio artists have music that were just entered into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Inclusion in the Registry is significant, said Carla Hayden from the Library of Congress. “These are the sounds of America – our wide-ranging history and culture. The National Recording Registry is our evolving nation’s playlist. The Library of Congress is proud and honored to select these audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology.”

Elton John’s song “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” was included, along with Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” and Tracy Chapman’s 1988 self-titled album, which contained the single “Fast Car.”

Other notable inclusions include “I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy, “Fly Like an Eagle” by Steve Miller Band, “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse, and “Hamilton,” the original Broadcast cast album from 2015.

John reacted to the news of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’s” inclusion, saying: “Nobody really knows what a hit record is. I’m not a formula writer. I didn’t think ‘Bennie and the Jets’ was a hit. I didn’t think ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ was a hit. And that’s what makes writing so special. You do not know what you’re coming up with and how special it might become.”

