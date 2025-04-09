The ‘Full House’ house has sold

It’s instantly recognizable – heck, one could argue it was as much a character as Uncle Jesse or Michelle!

We’re talking about the home featured in “Full House,” the TV sitcom that aired from 1987-1995.

We bet you’re singing right along with the theme song!

The “Full House” house is iconic in San Francisco and has attracted thousands of visitors over the years. It’s been on the market for the past year and it just sold for a whopping $6 million!

Two things to note here: first, the house was only used for its exterior. The actual show was filmed inside a studio in Burbank, California. Also, the house is not in the area of the ‘painted ladies,’ the row of Victorian houses shown elsewhere in the opening theme. The “Full House” house is located at 1709 Broderick Street, about a mile away from Alamo Square.

“Full House” followed the Tanner family, as dad Danny (the late Bob Saget) raised his three children, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olson), with the help of their Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier).

The previous owner was Jeff Franklin, the creator of “Full House” and the 2016 reboot “Fuller House.”

Dwell Magazine did a spread featuring the interior of the home – it’s pretty cool to see what it actually looks like inside, so check it out! Sad to say there no blue gingham couch to be found!