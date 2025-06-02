Adam Sandler’s Back As Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is back on the golf course!

Nearly 30 years after Adam Sandler beat up Bob Barker on the big screen, he’s bringing back his iconic golfer role in “Happy Gilmore 2” on Netflix in July.

The trailer just dropped and we learned a few things about the plot of the sequel, what Gilmore’s been up to since 1996, and the long list of guest stars also appearing in the film!

First things first, Gilmore returns to the golf course because he needs to raise $300,000 for his daughter to go to ballet school. By the way, if the resemblance between father and daughter looks believable, it’s because it’s Sandler’s real-life daughter Sunny Sandler!

Gilmore still has an anger problem when things don’t go his way, as you’ll see in the trailer. Bad Bunny plays his caddie, Kevin Nealon is a TV commentator, Julie Bowen returns as his love interest, and Christopher McDonald as his enemy Shooter McGavin. Ben Stiller, Post Malone, Travis Kelce, and Eminem also appear!

Be sure to watch “Happy Gilmore 2” on Netflix July 25!