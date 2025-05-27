Janet Jackson is officially an ICON

Janet Jackson
Aug 5, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Janet Jackson performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Janet Jackson was honored with the ICON Award at last night’s 2025 American Music Awards!

It’s a fitting award for someone who’s been in the music business practically her whole life – her brothers were the Jackson 5, and of course, Michael Jackson was one of them!

Jackson performed two hit songs last night at the awards show, her first TV performance in seven years. She sang “Someone To Call My Lover” and “All For You,” and grooved along with her backup dancers.

She then accepted the award, but admitted that the term ICON is a difficult one for her to grasp.

“No disrespect in any way, I don’t consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music and dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication. My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story. This would have only happened in America. The one thing I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others, to artists, to follow their dreams and succeed,” she said.

If her AMA performance had you hoping for more, she is in the middle of a residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. You can check dates and tickets HERE. 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts

Entertainment News

“Jem” Turns 40

Entertainment News

Norm From ‘Cheers’ Has Died

Entertainment News

See Your Favorite Throwback Artists for Just $30!

More Stories

A New Whitney Houston Tour

Happy Birthday to Janet Jackson

‘Star Search’ is coming back

Hosting is risky business for Jennifer Lopez!

1 of 209