Janet Jackson is officially an ICON

Janet Jackson was honored with the ICON Award at last night’s 2025 American Music Awards!

It’s a fitting award for someone who’s been in the music business practically her whole life – her brothers were the Jackson 5, and of course, Michael Jackson was one of them!

Jackson performed two hit songs last night at the awards show, her first TV performance in seven years. She sang “Someone To Call My Lover” and “All For You,” and grooved along with her backup dancers.

She then accepted the award, but admitted that the term ICON is a difficult one for her to grasp.

“No disrespect in any way, I don’t consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music and dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication. My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story. This would have only happened in America. The one thing I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others, to artists, to follow their dreams and succeed,” she said.

If her AMA performance had you hoping for more, she is in the middle of a residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. You can check dates and tickets HERE.