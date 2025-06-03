Mariah Carey Teases New Music

Mariah Carey may be getting ready to drop a new album – and soon!

She dropped a couple of video teasers on her Instagram account. In the first video, Carey is in a car with the radio playing. She switches it to a track titled “T:D_MC16.mp3″ and then goes to the car’s license plate, MC16. The caption reads “What’s your type?”

Her last album was her 15th album in 2018 – so if she’s teasing a new album, this would be her 16th overall and her first in 7 years!

The second video shows Carey in the car again – this time the camera is outside and you can hear the music playing inside the car. It cuts to the words “Friday June 6.”

Carey’s latest post is a picture of her wearing a tank top with the words “Type: Dangerous” on it.

So, it appears we could be in for new music from Miss Mariah Carey! Stay tuned!