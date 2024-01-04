AI Concerts Are Coming

Elvis Presley died in 1977, but fans will be able to see him on-stage in four cities later this year.

Elvis Evolution is an immersive concert experience that will use AI and holographic projection to bring the King’s performances to a live audience.

The show was created from Presley’s personal photos and home-video footage. The owners of his estate, Authentic Brands Group, partnered with Layered Reality, a British immersive entertainment company. Layered Reality will create a life-sized digital Elvis to provide a new concert experience featuring Elvis’ iconic performances.

“Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley,” Andrew McGuinness, chief executive of Layered Reality, said in a statement. “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment — they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

Elvis Evolution will premiere in London in November, with additional shows planned in Las Vegas, Tokyo, and Berlin.

Several other shows have already used holograms as part of the live concert experience. “Michael Jackson ONE,” a Cirque du Soleil Show in Las Vegas, features the late singer appearing on-stage in a hologram to perform an iconic song. ABBA Voyage is a show playing now in London, featuring digital avatars of the popular Swedish band.