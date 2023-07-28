ALERT: Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, has passed away

As the Eagles get ready for a final tour, an original member has passed away.

Randy Meisner, original bassist and background vocalist for the band, passed Wednesday evening at the age of 77. Though Meisner left the band in its early years after the release of the iconic “Hotel California” album, his work has been synonymous with the ’70s incarnation of the group. His contributions included hits like “Take It Easy,” “One Of These Nights,” and “Take It To The Limit,” where he sang lead and showcased his iconic vocal range.

Meisner reportedly suffered from COPD, and although he didn’t tour with the group or appear with them in recent years, he expressed joy and gratitude for future generations finding the early Eagles’ hits into the new millennium.

Meisner was also a member of the band Poco, and performed solo throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

Randy, thank you for being a pillar of one of America’s GREAT rock and roll groups. Your contributions to our collective American soundtrack enlightened our youth, brought joy to our souls, and showed an amazing musical talent that only you could bring to the airwaves.

Randy Meisner, rest in peace.