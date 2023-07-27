40 Years of Madonna: Her Top 10 Videos

Madonna released her very first album 40 years ago TODAY! Madonna was “discovered” while singing in nightclubs in New York City. Her song “Everybody” was a hit with crowds and ended up being the first single from her debut album, Madonna. The album also had other hits like “Borderline,” “Lucky Star,” and “Holiday.”

Madonna would go on to make and sell many more albums over the next 40 years… 300 million albums, in fact! Known as the Queen of Pop, she pushed boundaries with her songwriting, music, and the visual presentation of her music videos. Madonna was one of the first artists to truly understand the power of a music video. The visual interpretation of her music was just as significant as the music itself! MTV played her videos constantly, even naming her the greatest music video artist EVER in 2003!

Madonna was planning to celebrate her 40-year career with her Celebration tour, but she was hospitalized in June with a severe infection. She is now out of the hospital, but will need to reschedule the North American leg of her tour. She plans to start the European leg on-time in October.

So, while Madonna fans wait for rescheduled dates to be announced, we thought we’d throw it back and look at her Top 10 Videos! They’re iconic, often controversial, and always mesmerizing!

10. Like a Virgin. Madonna in a wedding dress, in Venice, being chased by a lion!

9. Cherish. A black and white video of Madonna in a black dress on a beach with mermen!

8. Papa Don’t Preach. Madonna discovers she’s pregnant and considers whether to tell her father.

7. Like a Prayer. There’s racial profiling, religious images, and so much more!

6. Ray of Light. Madonna’s only video to win “Video of the Year” at the VMA’s.

5. Justify My Love. This incredibly controversial video was banned by MTV!

4. Open Your Heart. Madonna performs at a peep show and a young boy is not allowed in to watch.

3. Express Yourself. There are slave guys in this video, and Madonna dances in a suit and lacy bra while wearing a monocle.

2. Material Girl. This video IS Madonna to many fans… she’s dancing around in a pink dress with diamonds, surrounded by suitors!

1. Vogue. Vintage glamour. It doesn’t get any better than this!