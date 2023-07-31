Pee Wee forever.

Actor Paul Reubens passed away after a quiet battle with cancer.

Photo via @peeweeherman Instagram, by Art Streiber / August @aspictures.

An iconic character actor who left an indelible mark on pop culture has passed.

Paul Reubens, the man behind “Pee Wee Herman,” died Sunday after a private battle with cancer.  In an instagram post from his team, he shared that he had battled the disease for the past six years.

While his post-Pee Wee life involved several run-ins with the law for indecent exposure and possession of indecent materials, his public persona re-emerged in 2016 as he released “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday,” direct to Netflix.  The movie was a success, and brought his character to a new generation of fans.

The iconic show, character, and of course, THE SUITS, will live on in our hearts forever.  Thank you for making a contribution to our youth, Paul, like no one else could.

