Grammy Snubs: The Surprising Number of Artists Who Have Never Won

Its music’s biggest night, honoring the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the previous year. It’s the Grammy Awards and the 66th annual ceremony will air this Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m.

The Grammys are meant to recognize the best of the best, so it may be no surprise that Beyonce is the artist with the most Grammy wins ever – at 32. Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Aretha Franklin are all in the double digits as well.

But there are a surprising number of artists who have never won a Grammy! Some have been nominated, but never called to the stage. Here’s our list of the Top Ten Snubs!

ABBA. The Swedish pop group has been around awhile, they’re pretty popular, the music even sparked a hit musical “Mamma Mia!” But ABBA wasn’t even nominated for a Grammy until 2022, and they lost in the Record of the Year category.

The Beach Boys. Yes, the band that brought us “Kokomo” and “Surfin’ USA” has been nominated for Grammys four times, but they’ve never won!

Backstreet Boys. They’ve been nominated eight times… and even though fans would say the band is “Larger Than Life,” the Academy hasn’t recognized their talent.

Diana Ross. This Supreme singer has been nominated 13 times but has never won a Grammy. However, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

Jennifer Lopez. Twice nominated, zero wins for J-Lo.

Katy Perry. The “Teenage Dream” singer has racked up 13 nominations, but seems the Academy runs “Hot and Cold” with Perry.

*NSYNC. The group has been nominated eight times and never won. Justin Timberlake, however, has won 10 Grammys over his solo career.

Miley Cyrus. She has been nominated eight times, and she’s up for six awards this year. 2024 may be Cyrus’ year…

Queen. Their music endures today – but alas, Queen was never given the royal treatment by the Academy.

Snoop Dogg. He’s been nominated a whopping 16 times – with no Grammy to show for it!

Watch the Grammy Awards Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.