Backstreet’s Back… WITH TINSEL… ALRIGHT!

The Backstreet Boys have been writing, recording and producing for over 25 years since their founding in 1993. But in all that time, they HAVEN’T poured us a glass of egg nog, trimmed a tree with lights and popcorn, or taken us on a sleigh ride with bells on bobtails. Until now!

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” debuts this Friday, well ahead of the Christmas music season for most of us Christmas-loving fans. But for those of us who could “FA LA LA LA LA” 24/7, here’s a sneak peek of what they’ve been up to… and some STOCKING STUFFERS they do need nowadays…lol.

(I’m laughing because I might need the exact same stocking stuffer.)

Along with their cover of the famous Wham song “Last Christmas,” expect a new song perfect for our East Coast-ers, “Christmas In New York,” and a few more songs to get you in the spirit early.

Keep listening to Throwback Nation Radio for more of “A Very Backstreet Christmas” as we get closer to the holidays…and MERRY CHRISTMAS…just a little early.