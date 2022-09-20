Who is YUNG GRAVY and WHY do we care?

The list of songs from the ’80s that have been sampled is LONG. From “Every Breath You Take” (P. Diddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You”) to “P.Y.T.” (Kanye West’s “Good Life”), it was only a matter of time before someone took advantage of the RICK ROLL and turned “Never Gonna Give You Up” into a rap beat.

That time is now.

Meet Matthew Hauri, a 26 year old rapper who grew up outside of Rochester, Minnesota and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While attending college, he began recording his sounds and making them available on SoundCloud. That brings us to today, where, when he’s putting his own spin on the beat of “Never Gonna Give You Up.” And it’s not half bad.

So, when your kids start telling you about the “cool music” on the beat of “Yung Gravy,” now you’ll know WHO they’re talking about. And maybe you’ll want to crank his music up too!