Bet You Can Still Sing This ’90s Theme Song

“Say what you want, but considering the sitcom wrapped up over 20 years ago and people are still able to start spitting out those lyrics on cue, its lasting appeal is undeniably impressive.” – MTV.co.uk
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is still alive in our TV Binge Bracket Contest! If you haven’t voted yet, go check it out on our Throwback Nation Radio website!
The theme song, “Yo Home to Bel-Air,” is of course a storytelling narrative, instantly setting you up to watch an episode of the show.
Now this is a story all about how
My life got flipped turned upside down
And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there
I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air
In West Philadelphia born and raised
On the playground is where I spent most of my days
Chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool
And all shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school
When a couple of guys who were up to no good
Started makin’ trouble in my neighborhood
I got in one little fight and my mom got scared
And said “You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air”
I begged and pleaded with her day after day
But she packed my suitcase and sent me on my way
She gave me a kiss and then she gave me my ticket
I put my Walkman on and said “I might as well kick it”
First class, yo, this is bad
Drinking orange juice out of a champagne glass
Is this what the people of Bel-Air living like?
Hmm, this might be all right
But wait, I hear they’re prissy, bourgeois, and all that
Is this the type of place that they should send this cool cat?
I don’t think so, I’ll see when I get there
I hope they’re prepared for the Prince of Bel-Air
My life got flipped turned upside down
And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there
I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air
In West Philadelphia born and raised
On the playground is where I spent most of my days
Chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool
And all shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school
When a couple of guys who were up to no good
Started makin’ trouble in my neighborhood
I got in one little fight and my mom got scared
And said “You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air”
I begged and pleaded with her day after day
But she packed my suitcase and sent me on my way
She gave me a kiss and then she gave me my ticket
I put my Walkman on and said “I might as well kick it”
First class, yo, this is bad
Drinking orange juice out of a champagne glass
Is this what the people of Bel-Air living like?
Hmm, this might be all right
But wait, I hear they’re prissy, bourgeois, and all that
Is this the type of place that they should send this cool cat?
I don’t think so, I’ll see when I get there
I hope they’re prepared for the Prince of Bel-Air
The song is performed by the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The Fresh Prince is, of course, the sitcom star Will Smith, and DJ Jazzy Jeff is Jeffrey Townes. It was actually Townes’ idea to come up with the theme song. Smith wrote the lyrics, Townes produced it, and the show’s producer, Quincy Jones, loved it!
Coincidentally, it’s Townes’ birthday today! He is 59 years old. Townes is still a music producer, and has worked with Jill Scott, Eminem, Darius Rucker, and the Roots.