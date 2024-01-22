Bet You Can Still Sing This ’90s Theme Song

“Say what you want, but considering the sitcom wrapped up over 20 years ago and people are still able to start spitting out those lyrics on cue, its lasting appeal is undeniably impressive.” – MTV.co.uk

The theme song, “Yo Home to Bel-Air,” is of course a storytelling narrative, instantly setting you up to watch an episode of the show.

Now this is a story all about how

My life got flipped turned upside down

And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there

I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air

In West Philadelphia born and raised

On the playground is where I spent most of my days

Chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool

And all shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school

When a couple of guys who were up to no good

Started makin’ trouble in my neighborhood

I got in one little fight and my mom got scared

And said “You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air”

I begged and pleaded with her day after day

But she packed my suitcase and sent me on my way

She gave me a kiss and then she gave me my ticket

I put my Walkman on and said “I might as well kick it”

First class, yo, this is bad

Drinking orange juice out of a champagne glass

Is this what the people of Bel-Air living like?

Hmm, this might be all right

But wait, I hear they’re prissy, bourgeois, and all that

Is this the type of place that they should send this cool cat?

I don’t think so, I’ll see when I get there

I hope they’re prepared for the Prince of Bel-Air