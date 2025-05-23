Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts

Billy Joel needs to focus on his health.

That’s the word from the Piano Man, who just announced he will be canceling all upcoming concerts.

He announced he has normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). In an Instagram post, he said he has been having trouble with hearing, vision, and balance, and it’s made worse when he performs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel)

Joel told fans he’s sincerely sorry about the canceled shows, and looks forward to the day he can once again take the stage.

The news comes as Joel was scheduled to resume his concerts next month after postponing his tour earlier this year due to health reasons.

Joel just turned 76 and has won five Grammys, sold more than 150 million records, and is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Best wishes to Joel during his recovery!