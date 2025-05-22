“Jem” Turns 40

She was the original Hannah Montana!

She was “Jem” – the animated pink-haired rockstar alter ego of Jerrica Benton who lit up our TV screens in the mid-1980s!

“Jem and the Holograms” was a TV series that ran from 1985 to 1988. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Hasbro is releasing a new album of Jem and the Holograms songs!

Billboard was first to announce that the 40th anniversary album will be out in July, on both vinyl and digital streamers. The album will include six tracks from the series, re-recorded by the voice of Jem, Britta Phillips.

Phillips said of the re-recording: “Seriously, I was thrilled to be asked to sing these songs again. I had listened to and sang many ‘Jem’ songs at Jemcon last year, so they were very fresh in my mind… I took a couple of voice lessons before the recording sessions which helped with my confidence in belting those crazy high notes, but luckily the sound of my voice and my vocal range hasn’t changed much. It’s still pretty girlish.”

We agree! Here’s a comparison – the new version of the theme song is first, followed by the original. Check them out!