Billy Joel Postpones Concert Tour

Billy Joel
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Billy Joel performs "Turn The Lights Back On" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Billy Joel will pause his concert tour for four months due to health reasons.

Joel posted on Instagram this morning that because of a medical condition that required surgery and physical therapy, he will postpone upcoming tour dates. The tour will resume in July.

 

A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel)

Joel chimed in, “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

All purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows.

You can see more about the tour and rescheduled dates on Joel’s website HERE.  

Joel fell last month while on stage in Connecticut, but got up and resumed the show.

Here’s hoping our Piano Man has a speedy and full recovery!

