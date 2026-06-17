Bon Jovi: ‘I’m Fully Recovered’

Jon Bon Jovi opens up in this week’s People Magazine about the long road to recovery following his vocal surgery four years ago.

About to go on tour again – the Bon Jovi frontman says he’s ready to take the stage and perform.

“I’m fully recovered,” he said. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

Bon Jovi had a procedure in 2022 to fix a damaged vocal cord. It was successful but required years of work on his part to recover – with vocal coaches and vocal exercises. He’s now at the point where he says he’s ready for the band’s Forever tour. It kicks off with a nine-night residency at Madison Square Garden and then over to England and Ireland.

Bon Jovi said about the tour: “It’s not about perfection. It’s about excellence. It’s like I have the gift to be able to hold this light. The gift that I receive is being in the reflection of that light when it hits the audience, and that’s what I’ve been working for – I’ve been training to find the ability to hold that light. It’s like this whole spiritual communion between the band and me and the audience.”

You can click here for more on the Forever tour, and read more about Bon Jovi and his life as a grandfather in this week’s magazine!

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