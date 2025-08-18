Charlie Sheen is Spilling the Beans

Charlie Sheen
Aug 14, 2012; Toronto, ON, Canada; Actor and comedian Charlie Sheen shown before throwing out the first pitch before the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Chicago White Sox at the Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Sheen is coming clean… about everything!

The actor is the subject and willing participant in a new two-part Netflix documentary, titled “aka Charlie Sheen,” out September 10.

Sheen has starred in many movies in the ’80s and ’90s, including “Red Dawn,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Major League,” “Platoon,” and “Wall Street.” In the 2000s, he moved to television and “Spin City,” before becoming TV’s highest-paid actor on the sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”

That’s when it all came crashing down. In 2011, Sheen was terminated from the show following a string of very public substance-abuse problems, derogatory comments, and marital difficulties. He gave interviews claiming he had tiger blood, posted videos showing him smoking through his nose, and bashed his former employers.

So needless to say, if this doc lives up to its promises, it’s going to be a wild ride!

The official Netflix statement reads: “The most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him.”

The doc features interviews with his former wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, plus famous friends like Jon Cryer and Sean Penn. It does not appear that his father, Martin Sheen, or brother, Emilio Estevez, are taking part.

Sheen is now 59 and seven years sober – and apparently willing to ‘fess up about the drugs, the women, the wild nights! 

The trailer is out now, and the full doc will be on Netflix on September 10.

