The Backstreet Boys are Little People!

If you hadn’t caught on already, the Backstreet Boys are having a MAJOR moment right now – and they are making the most of it!

They just added even MORE shows to their wildly successful residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. AND they just released a Little People Collector Special Edition Set!

That’s right – Nick, Howie, AJ, Brian, and Kevin are now mini versions of themselves in a special collectors set! The Boys just revealed the set on their Instagram this morning and preorders at Target have already sold out. However, you could still get your hands on one. Target is advising customers to check back on the actual release date of October 5.

The Boys also announced yesterday they were adding even more shows to their residency at the Sphere. They just tacked on seven more shows in February 2026.

Tickets for the December, January, and February shows go on sale tomorrow, August 22nd HERE.

Backstreet’s back, alright!