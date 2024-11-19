Cher’s Memoir: Five Biggest Bombshells

The legendary Cher just released her first memoir, “Cher, The Memoir: Part One,” and has been making the rounds on TV talk shows to dish about it!

Cher told Jimmy Fallon that the process of writing her life’s story was tough. “It’s not going through your life that’s hard so much. But I did it a couple of times because the first time it didn’t work out. The second time I just didn’t want to tell anything. And then I thought, ‘You know what? Give back the money.’ It’s hard because when you’re telling your life there’s parts you’d like to guard.”

Cher has led a pretty fascinating life, first as part of the duo Sonny & Cher, then through all of her highly-publicized romantic relationships, risqué costumes, acting in movies, hit albums, her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and so much more!

Here are the Biggest Bombshells from Cher’s new memoir:

She claims Sonny Bono wanted to kill her towards the end of their marriage. Cher details the turbulent relationship she had with Sonny, even writing at one point that she was so miserable, she wanted to throw herself off the balcony. Sonny later said that he had seriously thought about throwing her off the balcony, after she revealed feelings for their guitarist! Bono died in a skiing accident in 1998.

She had her own ‘Pretty Woman’ shopping moment. Cher reveals in the memoir that right after the success of “I Got You Babe,” she was shopping in Beverly Hills when she spotted a pantsuit and fell in love with it. When she asked the salesperson how much it was, “She took one look at me, said, ‘It’s very expensive, miss,’ and turned and walked away,” Cher wrote in the book. Cher then said she would take the outfit in all three colors. She admits the bill was staggering, but it was worth it.

Cher begins with an author’s note about her son, Chaz Bono. She writes, “In this memoir, I refer to my son Chaz as Chas, the name he went by during the years covered in this book. Chaz has granted his blessing for this usage. In the next volume, at the appropriate point, I will refer to my son as Chaz.” Chaz Bono was born female and named Chastity. He transitioned in 2008.

She opens up about her brief marriage to Greg Allman. Allman was Cher’s second husband, following her divorce from Bono. She discovered she was pregnant in 1975 with son Elijah, and they immediately decided to marry. She filed for divorce one week later after finding a “plastic bag full of white powder” in his toiletry bag and hearing from friends that he was planning to leave her. They would reconcile, but she discovered he was also using heroin, and split for good in 1979. Allman died in 2017 of liver cancer.

She traded relationship advice with celebrity friends. Cher writes that once she discovered Bono had written their contracts in such a way that she received virtually nothing, she asked Lucille Ball for advice. Ball had just left Desi Arnaz and Cher writes that Ball told her, “F*** him, you’re the one with talent.” Cher said she later gave the same advice to Tina Turner, who asked her to help cover a bruise while appearing on her “Cher” variety show. Cher writes, “I looked at her an told her, ‘I just walked out and kept going.'”

You can check out “Cher, The Memoir: Part One” here. Part Two is due out next year, and is expected to cover Cher’s acting career in movies like “Moonstruck.”