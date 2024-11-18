See Rod Stewart “One Last Time”

Legendary Rod Stewart just announced what could be his farewell tour across the U.S. in 2025!

He announced the dates for his tour, titled “One Last Time,” this morning.

He didn’t officially call it his farewell tour, but he is 79 and released his 33rd album, Swing Fever, just last year.

The tour has already played in Europe and Asia, and will come to North America on March 7, 2025, in Austin, Texas. He will perform with special guest Cheap Trick.

Stewart will perform 20 shows in the U.S. through August 15. He also has a couple runs in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one in March and another at the end of May-early June.

You can see the full list of tour dates here.

Fans will be able to hear all of his hits, including these Throwback Nation favorites: “Some Guys Have All The Luck,” “Infatuation,” “Forever Young,” “Downtown Train,” “Rhythm of My Heart,” “All for Love,” and “Have I Told You Lately.”

The British-born Stewart is known for his distinctive, raspy singing voice. He has sold a whopping 120 million records worldwide, he’s a Grammy Award winner, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and, he’s a knight! He was knighted in 2016 for his services to music and charity.

Here are a few of Sir Rod Stewart’s biggest hits!