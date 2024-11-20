Throwback Artists’ Christmas Cookie Recipes

Here at Throwback Nation Radio, we’re all about holiday baking this time of year! We take it so seriously that we’re holding a Christmas Cookie Competition, and giving away $1,000 for the best recipe!

We know you have a favorite holiday treat, whether it’s the classic sugar cookie, gingerbread, or chocolate peanut cluster – so take a pic and upload it, we want to see it!

Turns out, we aren’t the only ones who enjoy baking up a storm in the kitchen! We found some favorite holiday cookie recipes from your favorite Throwback Nation artists!

Check them out – and let us know if you try one!

Mariah Carey’s Famous Sugar Cookies

Well, she is referred to as the Queen of Christmas, so it only makes sense that she has a recipe for the most classic of all Christmas cookies, the sugar cookie! (From: PopEater)

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon whole milk

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Icing

Red and green sprinkles

Directions:

In a large bowl and using a mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the milk, zest, vanilla, and egg and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until thoroughly combined. Chill for 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out into a circle, about ⅛-inch thick. Using cookie cutters, cut into shapes and transfer the cookies to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned, about 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool and decorate with icing and sprinkles.

Snoop Dogg’s Rolls Royce PB–Chocolate Chip Cookies

The “Gin and Juice” rapper is besties with Martha Stewart these days, so it stands to reason that of course he spends time in the kitchen! (From: From Crook to Cook” by Snoop Dogg)

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

16 Tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 cups semisweet chocolate morsels

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, with one rack in the upper third and one in the lower third of the oven.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl, combine the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Using a handheld electric mixer on medium speed, or a wooden spoon, vigorously beat the mixture until smooth. Stir in the egg and vanilla. Gradually stir in the flour mixture just until combined. Stir in the chocolate morsels. Using a tablespoon, drop rounded dough portions onto the prepared baking sheets, about 2 inches apart.

Place one sheet on the upper rack and one on the lower; bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden, switching the sheets top to bottom and front to back halfway through the baking time to ensure even baking. Remove the cookies from the oven and let cool on the sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Alanis Morissette’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

The “Ironic” singer has this recipe on her own website… who can resist a classically good chocolate chip cookie? (From: alanis.com)

Ingredients:

8 ounces butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 package (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

4 ounce bar milk chocolate, grated

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, optional

Directions:

in a large mixing bowl with hand-held electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugars. add eggs and vanilla, beating well. in a separate container, mix together flour, oats, salt, baking powder and baking soda. place small amounts of dry mixture into blender or food processor and process until mixture turns into powder.

mix the creamed mixture with the flour and oat mixture until just blended. add chocolate chips, grated milk chocolate and chopped pecans, if using. shape dough into balls about 1 1/2 inches in diameter, and place two inches apart on ungreased baking sheet. bake at 375° for 10 to 12 minutes. makes three to four dozen soft chocolate chip cookies.

Bon Bon Jovi

This is said to be Jon Bon Jovi’s favorite cookie, and bonus, they are easy and no baking required! (From Food.com)

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

6 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup evaporated low-fat milk

1/3 cup margarine

1/2 tsp. vanilla

3 cups quick-cooking rolled oats

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, milk and margarine.

Cook and stir over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a boil.

Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat, stir in vanilla.

Add rolled oats and coconut, mix well.

Drop by tablepoonfuls onto cookie sheet (lined with wax paper) and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes to 1 hour.

OK, there you have four cookie recipes to try from Throwback Nation artists! Which one will you be baking up?