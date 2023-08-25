Coming Soon: Nearly 50 Unreleased Prince Songs!

New music is coming from Prince!

Paisley Park Enterprises announced the reissue of Prince & The New Power Generation’s 1991 album Diamonds and Pearls. The reissue will feature 47 previously unreleased tracks and will be released October 27.

You can listen now to two of those unreleased tracks – “Alice Through the Looking Glass” is a vault track originally recorded in 1991. “Insatiable” is an early mix of the song on the original album, which features additional instruments and lyrics that were eventually cut.

Diamonds and Pearls was Prince’s 13th studio album and the first one he recorded with The New Power Generation.

The new Diamonds and Pearls reissue will be remastered and will include over two hours of concert footage. It will be available for download, streaming, on vinyl and CD and you can pre-order now.

Prince was a seven-time Grammy Award winner who died in 2016 at the age of 56 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.