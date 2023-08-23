Happy Birthday Rick Springfield: 5 Things You Didn’t Know!

Fans gathered to watch Rick Springfield and the Lancaster Festival Orchestra perform on the Wendel Concert Stage during the Lancaster Festival in Lancaster, Ohio on July 23, 2022.Lan 20220723 Rick Springfield 31

Rick Springfield, the actor and musician who brought us the catchy tune “Jessie’s Girl” is celebrating his 74th birthday today!

In honor of the birthday boy, here’s 5 things you probably didn’t know about him!

#1 – His real name is Richard Lewis Springthorpe!

#2 – His friend who inspired the song “Jessie’s Girl” is actually named Gary! He did have a crush on the girl Gary was seeing, although he never talked directly to her. He lost touch with the girl and Gary after a few months.

#3 – Fans will remember he was on the soap opera General Hospital, but that wasn’t his first TV gig. From September 1972 to September 1973, Springfield starred as “himself” in the ABC-TV Saturday morning cartoon series Mission: Magic!. 

#4 – He has been married to his wife, Barbara, for nearly 40 years! They have two sons.

#5 – He is very health-conscious and considers himself a pescatarian. He does not eat meat but does eat fish.

OK, now you know 5 things you didn’t know about Rick Springfield…here’s 3 of his fan-favorite songs!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

*NSYNC Reuniting?!?

Entertainment News

Patrick Swayze Movies: Rewatch His Top 5!

Entertainment News

Donnie Wahlberg’s Powerful Message to Fans

Entertainment News

Madonna’s Birthday Gift to Fans: Rescheduled Tour Dates!

More Stories

Aretha Franklin’s ‘Couch’ Will Is Valid

Happy Left Handers Day!

It’s National S’mores Day!

Top Ten… Er, ELEVEN Whitney Houston Songs

1 of 85