Happy Birthday Rick Springfield: 5 Things You Didn’t Know!

Rick Springfield, the actor and musician who brought us the catchy tune “Jessie’s Girl” is celebrating his 74th birthday today!

In honor of the birthday boy, here’s 5 things you probably didn’t know about him!

#1 – His real name is Richard Lewis Springthorpe!

#2 – His friend who inspired the song “Jessie’s Girl” is actually named Gary! He did have a crush on the girl Gary was seeing, although he never talked directly to her. He lost touch with the girl and Gary after a few months.

#3 – Fans will remember he was on the soap opera General Hospital, but that wasn’t his first TV gig. From September 1972 to September 1973, Springfield starred as “himself” in the ABC-TV Saturday morning cartoon series Mission: Magic!.

#4 – He has been married to his wife, Barbara, for nearly 40 years! They have two sons.

#5 – He is very health-conscious and considers himself a pescatarian. He does not eat meat but does eat fish.

OK, now you know 5 things you didn’t know about Rick Springfield…here’s 3 of his fan-favorite songs!