Cyndi Lauper’s Fun Farewell

Cyndi Lauper famously sang “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Well, some 40 years later, she’s still having fun at age 71! She is entertaining fans on what is both her first arena tour in decades, and her final farewell tour.

The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour” kicked off October 18 in Canada and is making its way around the U.S. before ending in Europe in February.

Many artists have claimed to be on their farewell tour but kept coming back… but Lauper, it seems, may be serious.

She talked to People Magazine about getting older and said, “What you need to do is take care of yourself. That’s the major thing. I try to force myself to do something – the bike, the walking, the weights, the yoga… But who wants to get old and decrepit? Nobody! But the trick is, I guess, not to get too decrepit.”

She’s certainly getting a workout on stage these days, singing and dancing along to her biggest hits, songs like “Time After Time,” “She Bop,” and “True Colors.”

Lauper has sold more than 50 million albums and has GET status – winning a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony.

Lauper was also the subject of a 2024 documentary, “Let the Canary Sing,” on the streamer Paramount+. Check out her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel from this past summer, and our Top Three Favorite Cyndi Lauper Songs here at Throwback Nation!