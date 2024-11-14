Unlikely Duo Tops Christmas Song Charts

Mariah Carey has had Christmas on lock for years now, thanks to her highly successful song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

It even earned her the nickname “Queen of Christmas!”

But no one saw this coming – her song is not the current No. 1 on the holiday charts.

No, that distinction belongs to Stevie Nicks & Jason Kelce! Yes, you read that right! Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac teamed up with retired footballer Jason Kelce for a duet, “Maybe This Christmas.”

It just hit No. 1 on the Apple iTunes holiday songs chart. How long it stays there, we’ll see!

Carey’s song has held that No. 1 spot for years… it’s currently at No. 2.

Kelce talked about the song on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce. “You know, I’ve fought my whole life to be the Queen of Christmas and the fact that we’re finally there … it’s just really special. I know we caught it in early November. We’ll see if it holds up throughout the rest of Christmas.”

“Maybe This Christmas” is a cover of a 2002 song by Ron Sexsmith. It’s on the upcoming holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party.

Kelce teamed up with former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, as the Philly Specials.

Proceeds from the album sales will benefit Philadelphia charities.

Kelce had told his brother on the podcast in October that it’s pretty crazy to be part of a duet with the legendary Nicks. “I mean, absolutely unreal … The fact that I’m singing with her, this legend, is pretty unreal,” Kelce said.