If you ever dreamed of being part of the final show at Kellerman’s resort in the Catskills, you’re in luck!

Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to a city near you in 2025!

It’s the popular film’s first live film-to-concert experience. You can watch the film while a band, singers, and dancers perform live on stage!

The best part? After the movie ends, the band and singers throw an encore party so you can join in the fun!

You’ll feel like you’re part of the “cool kids” group with Baby, Johnny, Penny and more!

The film-to-concert experience has been done before with the Harry Potter series, “The Polar Express,” and “The Godfather.”

You can see the list of tour dates, learn more show, and see pictures on the website here!

Get your Swayze on and sway to the hits of one of your favorite ’80s movies!