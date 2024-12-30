‘Alice’ Has Died

Linda Lavin
An autographed photo from the TV show "Alice" hangs on the wall at Mel's Diner in Phoenix in 2010. The eatery was the setting for the 1970s CBS television show "Alice." Mel's Diner

The woman known for the catchphrase “kiss my grits” has passed away.

Actress Linda Lavin, who played the title role on the TV sitcom “Alice,” died at age 87 of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, according to her representative.

Lavin played the paper-hat wearing waitress on “Alice” from 1976 to 1985. Lavin also sang the theme song, “There’s a New Girl in Town.”

Lavin became a role model for working moms as Alice Hyatt, a widowed mother who took a job in a roadside diner near Phoenix to support her 12-year-old son.

Lavin also appeared on Broadway, winning a Tony for Best Actress in a play for Neil Simon’s “Broadway Bound” in 1987.

Most recently, she appeared in the Netflix series “No Good Deed” as a nosy neighbor.

Lavin is survived by her husband, artist and drummer Steve Bakunas.

