Baby’s coming to Broadway!

The announcement just came down that the incredibly successful 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing” is being adapted into a stage musical on Broadway!

“Dirty Dancing: The Musical” is supposed to debut later next year.

It will follow the story of Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and her romance with dance instructor Johnny Castle in the summer of 1963. The roles were famously played on the big screen by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

The original screenwriter, Eleanor Bergstein, is involved in the new adaptation. She said in a statement about the new musical, “It’s hope is to be equal to the new world swirling around us while revisiting more fully and precisely the story I’d wanted to tell when I wrote my first lines. It’s my way of saying thank you to you all.”

Nobody puts Baby in the corner… but they can put her on Broadway!