Mariah Carey Has a Secret Grunge Album?!?

Mariah Carey
All I Want For Christmas Is… Mariah Carey to release her secret grunge album from 1995!

Yes, the woman known for her five-octave vocal range and stunning ballads, recorded a gritty grunge album while making her other album Daydream. 

She recently talked about it on the “La Culturistas” podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Rogers suggested to Carey that she should release it independently and she replied, “I could do that. It’s a good album! OK, you will hear it. I was life from that, seriously.”

The album is titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter and she did reveal a little bit about it four years ago in her memoir. She wrote, “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and human  silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it.”

It’s bringing to mind The Smashing Pumpkins, Oasis, Green Day, Collective Soul…

Hey Mariah, if you’re reading this, we hope it’s not a Fantasy and that One Sweet Day, we’ll be filled with Emotions when you finally release that album!

 

