Who Knew? This Rihanna Song is SO 80s!

Rihanna
OK, we don’t know how we missed this, but apparently everyone did!

Rihanna’s song “SOS” was a huge hit for her in 2006.

And turns out there’s a big secret behind the lyrics!

Songwriter Evan “Kidd” Bogart said it was the second song he had ever written, and he didn’t really know what he was doing.

He told the Behind the Wall podcast that one of the verses is actually just ’80s song titles strung together!

It’s true, here’s it is…

Take on me (uh-huh), you know inside you feel it rightTake me on, I could just die up in your arms tonightI melt with you, you got me head over heels (over heels)Boy, you keep me hanging on, the way you make me feel

The verse references “Take On Me” by A-Ha, “Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew, “I Met With You” by Modern English, “Head Over Heels” by Tears for Fears, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” by Kim Wilde, and “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson!

We’ve included the video of Bogart’s appearance on the podcast. He discusses “SOS” at about 57:30. Watch that, then watch the music video for “SOS” and your mind will be blown!

