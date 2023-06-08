Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes Turns 61

Time to celebrate Duran Duran’s king of the 88 keys on the keyboard, Nick Rhodes! He’s 61 today and Throwback Nation will mark the occasion by playing your favorite Duran Duran songs every hour on the hour!

The band tweeted birthday greetings to Rhodes just after the clock struck twelve! “It’s midnight where Nick is – wishing a Happy, Happy Birthday to the Controller, the guy that powers the machine!”

Rhodes also posted a birthday greeting/love letter to fans on Duran Duran’s website… with the help of AI! It’s really something… take a look!

Happy birthday to Nick Rhodes, and be sure to listen for your favorite Duran Duran song every hour today on Throwback Nation Radio!