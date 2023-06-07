Prince Would Be 65 Today

Today we remember Prince Rogers Nelson, commonly known as Prince, one of the greatest musicians of his generation. The singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer was born June 7, 1958 and would have been 65 today! Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

At the time of his death, Rolling Stone polled readers for the Top Ten Prince Songs. Here they are:

#10 – The Beautiful Ones

#9 – Raspberry Beret

#8 – Darling Nikki

#7 – Kiss

#6 – Little Red Corvette

#5 – 1999

#4 – Sign ‘O The Times

#3 – Let’s Go Crazy

#2 – When Doves Cry

#1 – Purple Rain

Be sure to listen for Prince songs every 30 minutes today on Throwback Nation Radio!