Elton John Auction Fetches $20.5 Million

Elton John receives a roar of applause as he stands and faces the crowd during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chase Field in Phoenix.Entertainment Elton John Concert

A collection of items owned by Sir Elton John was just sold at auction by Christie’s and brought in a staggering $20.5 million!

The items were inside his Atlanta home that he sold last October for $7 million.

The items included artwork, costumes, jewelry, an automobile, and even a grand piano. The items all speak to the iconic stature of someone like John, who has been a collector for years.

“If you buy anything at the sale, just remember that it is going from one incredibly eager collector who had so much pleasure out of what you are going to buy, and I hope it finds a good home,” John said at the start of the sale.

Christie’s had expected the auction to bring in $10 million, so the end tally of $20.5 million is pretty impressive.

The item which sold for the most amount of money is a piece of artwork by Banksy titled “Flower Thrower Triptych.” It sold for $1.9 million.

John’s 1990 Bentley Continental may have been the most personal item up for auction. It sold for $441,000 after a 24-person bidding war.

An entire closet of more than 100 vintage Gianni Versace shirts were also sold, along with a pendant necklace with diamonds spelling out, “Bitch is Back.”

Indeed, John is known for his flair-filled eccentric outfits. A pair of white-rimmed, 1975 Sir Winston Eyewear prescription sunglasses sold for eleven times their estimate at $22,680. A pair of silver leather platform boots that John wore in the 1970s sold for $94,500!

John sold the Atlanta residence because he now lives primarily in England with his husband and their two sons. John called the Atlanta home his man cave and it was where he got clean and sober in 1990.

