The Man Who Brought Us ‘Hungry Eyes’ Has Died

Eric Carmen, the singer/songwriter who brought us so many great songs, has died at the age of 74.

His wife made the announcement on Carmen’s official website. “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving, and talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.” No cause of death was given.

Fans will remember the hit song “Hungry Eyes” from the film “Dirty Dancing.”



Carmen actually rose to fame as the frontman of the band Raspberries in the 1970s. They had a number of hits, including “Let’s Pretend,” “I Wanna Be With You,” and “Go All the Way.”

Carmen then went solo and his first two songs were hits in 1976. “All By Myself” would be featured in films such as “Clueless” and “Almost Famous,” and Celine Dion would cover it. His other early solo hit was “Never Gonna Fall In Love Again.”

Carmen also had a lot of success as a songwriter. In fact, the song “Almost Paradise” from the film “Footloose” was written by Carmen, and performed by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson.

Carmen lived in Ohio with his wife Amy. Thank you, Eric Carmen, for your wonderful contributions to music!