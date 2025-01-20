Get Your Fave ’80s Movie Character Toys

Funko POP! from Amazon.com
Several of your favorite ’80s movies are turning 40(!) this year, and to celebrate, you can now buy your favorite character in figurine form!

Funko POP! has turned characters from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” and “Pretty in Pink” into toy figurines!

We don’t want you be like Samantha’s family and forget about them, so we’re letting you know now that they go on sale Friday, January 24th!

You can get all five members of the Breakfast Club: Andrew, Brian, Bender, Claire, and Allison!

Plus, who wouldn’t want a little Ferris, Cameron, or Sloane?

The “Sixteen Candles” line features Samantha and Jake, and “Pretty in Pink” has Andie and Duckie.

For those counting, you can get three versions of actress Molly Ringwald!

Check them all out on Amazon! 

